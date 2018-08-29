CORAM, New York -- A family on Long Island found their 11-year-old child unresponsive inside a hot car on Tuesday, CBS New York reports.

The discovery was made outside a home in Coram, Suffolk County.

Authorities found the child inside an SUV with its windows closed.

“The call was for a young child that was left in a car, her lips were turning blue,” Detective Lieutenant Kevin Breyer of the Suffolk County Police Department said. “The call came in from the victim’s mother.”

The girl’s mom pulled her out of the SUV and started CPR, but it was too late. EMS took the girl to the hospital where she later died.

Police say the mother earlier returned home with three of her children after running errands. She later realized the 11-year-old was still in the car, CBS reported.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone will face criminal charges.

One neighbor said the little girl was non-verbal with special needs, according to the New York Post. CBS learned the identity of the girl but is withholding her name until officials release more information.

“Sweetheart, absolute angel. Just the sweetest little baby girl,” neighbor Carmela Parlato told the Post.

