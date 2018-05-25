Garda Alan Gallagher and Presiding Officer Carmel McBride carry a polling box, used, a day early, by the few people that live off the coast of Donegal on the island of Inishbofin on May 24, 2018 in Donegal, Ireland.

DUBLIN — Prime Minister Leo Varadkar urged people voting in Ireland's abortion referendum to remove the country's "legacy of shame" over the way it has treated women by overturning an abortion ban that has fiercely divided this Catholic nation.

"If we don't remove the (Eighth) Amendment from the constitution our doctors and lawmakers can't do anything for women. They can't do anything for women who have been raped, who are children themselves or who have been given the heartbreaking news of fatal fetal abnormality," Varadkar said Friday, as voting stations opened across Ireland in what is expected to be an extremely close contest over a highly emotive issue. "If the referendum doesn't pass these women will continue to have to travel abroad in their thousands," Varadkar said.

Voting finishes at 10 p.m. (5 p.m. ET) and the result is expected Saturday afternoon.

Fine weather over much of the country, including the capital Dublin, could translate to a high turnout that would favor those who want change Ireland's abortion law.

Currently, abortion is only allowed in Ireland if a women's life is at risk. A "Yes" vote to repeal the Eighth Amendment, which states that a fetus has an equal right to life as the woman, would mean that Irish women would be able to get an abortion up to 12 weeks of pregnancy. It would be a major step for a country where almost 80% of the population still strongly identify as Catholic even though the church's reputation has been severely dented in recent decades by a series of child abuse and sex scandals.

An average of nine women travel every day from Ireland to the United Kingdom, where abortion is legal, to terminate pregnancies, according to the Irish government. Three women each day take abortion pills bought online, risking a 14-year jail sentence.

"Today is an international missing children's day. In the U.K., 8 million children have gone missing since the abortion law was introduced. I hope Ireland will not make the same mistake today," John McGuirk, a prominent Irish abortion rights opponent, said.

Save The 8th, an organization that opposes abortion, sent an email Friday morning to supporters and media that was targeted at swaying the minds of any undecided voters.

"Abortion does one thing, and one thing only — it kills a baby," it said.

In Dublin, "Yes" campaigners handed out stickers at major pedestrian crossroads.

And many people voted on their way to work wore "I voted" buttons.

The major newspapers carried "letters to the editor" from concerned citizens.

"If we vote ‘yes,’ every unborn, wanted and unwanted, will have zero rights," wrote Frances Kelleher, from Killarney, in the Irish Independent. "I do not believe the smart people of Ireland want this unrestricted, abortion-on-demand bill. I will be voting 'no.'"

If the vote passes it would be another social-change milestone for Ireland after it legalized contraception (1979), divorce (1995) and same-sex marriage (2015).

It would also leave just three places in Europe where abortion is illegal unless a woman’s life is at risk: the micro-states of Andorra and San Marino, and Malta.

In the USA, President Trump plans to cut funding to family-planning clinics that offer abortion services. He has also vowed to appoint enough Supreme Court justices who oppose abortion to overturn Roe v. Wade, the abortion rights decision from 1973.

Thousands of Irish nationals traveled home from as far afield as Asia and South America to be able to cast their vote in Friday's referendum. Their stories, and journeys, have been filling up social media platforms with the "#hometovote" hashtag.

One of them was a Twitter user who goes by the @MichelleMarleyy handle.

"No flights left from London, so I have a 4 hour train, 4 hour wait and 3 hour ferry to make it home to vote- which is a walk in the park in comparison to the journey that Irish women are making every day to the UK," she wrote.

