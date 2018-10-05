Redmond O'Neal, the son of Farrah Fawcett and Ryan O'Neal, was arrested Tuesday around 2:30 a.m. in Los Angeles on suspicion of robbing a convenience store, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to USA TODAY.

Police responded to a call of a robbery at a convenience store and met with the clerk, who said O'Neal approached him with a knife and demanded money, LAPD officer Rosario Herrera told USA TODAY. The clerk gave O'Neal money from the register and he fled the store on foot, with police later finding him on the street and detaining him, finding both the cash and knife in his possession. He is currently being held on a $50,000 bail.

O'Neal, 33, was arrested in 2011 for possession of heroin and possession of a gun by a felon, following a previous DUI and drugs charge in 2008. In 2015, O'Neal was sentenced to three years in prison for violating his parole, but he was released before the end of his sentence.

Redmond has struggled with substance abuse over the years, with his half-sister Tatum O'Neal telling People in 2015 that "he's got addiction problems so bad that it breaks my heart."

“I love him, but I have never seen a more scary side of addiction," she said. "Nobody knows what to do with Redmond. From what I’ve seen, there is no way he’s going to survive.”

