Carr Fire - Cal Fire and Fire Depts. in the northern California get together to fire the Carr Fire on Thursday morning. The fire continues to move east from Old Shasta all the way to Iron Mountain Road this morning. (Special to the Record Searchlight by photo by Hung T. Vu)

Hung T. Vu

REDDING, Calif. – A wildfire raging in Northern California exploded in size overnight and continued its swift march toward heavily populated areas Thursday, consuming nearly 45 square miles by late afternoon.

The Carr Fire raged northeast and burned through Shasta and Keswick toward Redding and Shasta Dam.

Officials had issued evacuation orders to more than 2,200 residents west and north of Redding.

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection officials and Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said numerous homes had burned in the Keswick and Shasta areas.

Scenes of destruction from the Carr Fire now near Redding - Thursday

With the fire actively burning in the area, firefighters had not been able to come up with an official tally – or even a good estimate – of the number of buildings lost.

As of Thursday afternoon the fire had consumed 28,763 acres. It was considered 10 percent contained.

California Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency in all of Shasta County due to the Carr Fire and other fires in the area. Sheriff Tom Bosenko also declared a local state of emergency.

Carr Fire at Whiskeytown on Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. The fire keeps moving east from French Gulch toward Whiskeytown Lake late Wednesday night. (Photo by Hung T. Vu)

Winds push fire

Mike Hebrard, Shasta County fire chief, said winds pushed the Carr Fire northeast toward Shasta Dam.

"The fire right now, to the north, is essentially running toward Shasta Dam," Hebrard said in a mid-day press conference.

Shasta County Sheriff Tom Bosenko said the fire had shut down the Sacramento River Trail because trail users on the western edge near Keswick were in danger.

Highway 299 west of Buenaventura Boulevard was closed and most roads west of that intersection were also closed. Most residents west of that intersection were ordered to evacuate.

On Thursday, fire crews focused on keeping the fire from jumping Iron Mountain Road in the Keswick area, battling to prevent it from moving closer to Redding.

“We are trying to cut it off on Iron Mountain Road and keep it north, away from the city,” Hebrard said. “So if we can get that today, that’s a big win.”

The weather, however, will continue to be a challenge for firefighters.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning Thursday, as the temperature reached a hot, sticky and smoky 112 degrees. The high was expected to reach 110 Friday and 109 Saturday and Sunday, forecasters said.

Incredible scenes of Carr Fire blowing up near Whiskeytown - Wednesday

Thousands ordered to evacuate

Authorities urged residents to evacuate when they are told and pack clothes, important documents, medicines, cellphone chargers and other materials. Be prepared to be away from home for two to three days, Bosenko said.

“People who refuse to evacuate not only put themselves and family in danger, they are putting fire personnel in danger,” Bosenko said.

As of Thursday, there were no reported injuries or fatalities from the fire.

The sheriff’s office sent out evacuation notices to more than 600 homes, which includes an estimated 2,200 residents, Bosenko said.

Cody McCoy said he was packed up and ready to go. He said he was up all night Wednesday watching the fire from his rooftop.

Carr Fire - Cal Fire and Fire Depts. in the northern California get together to fire the Carr Fire on Thursday morning. The fire continues to move east from Old Shasta all the way to Iron Mountain Road this morning. (Special to the Record Searchlight by photo by Hung T. Vu)

His street was under an evacuation order, but McCoy said he was waiting until the last moment to leave.

Meanwhile, Oak Bottom Marina on Whiskeytown Lake was destroyed.

“The only buildings left standing are the fire station and a couple of restrooms,” Hebrard said. “The concession stands are burned up.”

About 40 boats at the marina were destroyed, he said. Others were released from their moorings and set adrift on the lake.

What caused the fire to explode

Hebrard said the fire took off Wednesday night, spotting up to half a mile ahead of the main inferno. The fire was pushed by wind being sucked in from the coast, he said.

“What we have is a condition here where it’s 110 degrees in the valley; it’s 60 degrees on the coast. The hot air rises, the air sucks in and those are the winds we are getting about 7 to 8 o’clock every night. And it is pushing that fire basically to the east, to the north,” Hebrard said.

