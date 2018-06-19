Zara Phillips Tindall, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, gave birth to her second baby, a girl, on Monday, giving Her Majesty her seventh great-grandchild, Buckingham Palace announced.

"Mrs. Michael Tindall was safely delivered of a baby girl on 18th June, at Stroud Maternity Unit. Mr. Tindall was present at the birth," the palace press release said Tuesday.

The baby, whose name was not announced, weighed 9 pounds and 3 ounces.

It's the second child for Zara Tindall, 37, an equestrian who won a silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics, and her husband, a former rugby star. Their first, daughter Mia Grace Tindall, is 4.

The queen, her husband, Prince Philip, Zara's mother, Princess Anne the Princess Royal, her father, Captain Mark Phillips, and Mike’s parents, Philip and Linda Tindall, were informed and are "delighted with the news," the palace said.

Tindall suffered a miscarriage in 2016.

The new baby is the fourth grandchild for Princess Anne. Her son, Peter Phillips and his wife, Autumn, have two children, Savannah, 7, and Isla, 6.

The queen's great-grandchildren also include the three born to Prince William and Duchess Kate of Cambridge, including Prince George, 4, Princess Charlotte, 3, and baby Prince Louis, who was born in April.

