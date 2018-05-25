Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School student David Hogg speaks as demonstrators lie on the floor at a Publix Supermarket in Coral Springs, Fla., Friday, May 25, 2018. Students from the Florida high school where 17 people were shot and killed earlier this year did a "die in" protest at a supermarket chain that backs a gubernatorial candidate allied with the National Rifle Association. Shortly before the the "die-in" Publix announced that it will suspend political donations. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Wilfredo Lee, AP

MELBOURNE, Fla. — David Hogg, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where a mass shooting took place in February, has called on Publix Super Markets to give $1 million to the schools' victim fund.

While Publix is not doing that at this point, the grocery store chain did decide Friday afternoon to suspend all political donations in the wake of a protest.

The Associated Press reported that survivors of the Parkland school shooting lay down in “die ins” at two Publix supermarket stores Friday afternoon to protest the chain’s support for Florida Agricultural Commissioner Adam Putnam, a GOP candidate for governor who is a National Rifle Association supporter.

Hogg, the face of the current gun control movement, called for the 12-minute "die in" at all Publix stores to hone the message further.

Hogg is targeting the Lakeland-headquartered Publix for its support of Putnam, an unabashed supporter of the NRA.

The suspension of donations announced Friday applies only to money from the company, which has given $413,000 to Putnam over about three years, the AP reported.

Seventeen people were killed at Marjory Stoneman when a former student opened fire on students and teachers. The shooting has sparked a fierce debate about guns, mental health and school security.

Publix, one of Florida's most beloved companies and its largest private employer, operates 20 stores in Brevard County.

I call on @Publix to donate double the money they gave to Putman to the Stoneman Douglas Victims fund, $1,000,000. And never support an A rated NRA politician again. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) May 24, 2018

In a posting on Twitter, Hogg wrote: “I call on @Publix to donate double the money they gave to Putman [sic] to the Stoneman Douglas Victims fund, $1,000,000. And never support an A rated NRA politician again.”

While Hogg has support in some quarters — including a group behind a Memorial Day weekend boycott effort of Publix — many passionate Publix supporters also have been vocal also, asking people to leave the grocer out of the debate.

"I like Publix," said Diane Lanoie of Palm Bay. "This really pisses me off. Do you know how much Publix does for the community? The homeless? I'll probably shop there more now."

For it's part Publix says it doesn't donate to the NRA.

"We regret that some of our political contributions have led to an unintentional customer divide instead of our desire to support a growing economy in Florida," the grocer said in a statement earlier this week. "Publix cares about our associates, customers and the communities we serve. It is important to understand that the vast majority of our giving is focused on organizations whose mission supports youth, education and the plight of the hungry and homeless within our area of operation."

