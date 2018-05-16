Long before he jumped into politics, Donald Trump made being himself into a business. He wrote books. He made guest appearances in TV shows and movies. He turned "Trump" into a brand.

And, as his financial disclosure forms showed on Wednesday, he's still benefitting from that.

Well. Sort of.

Here's are the books he gotten royalties from in the past year — and which ones he hasn't.

The books that have made Trump money

The Art of the Deal: Perhaps Trump's best known book, The Art of the Deal, Trump's first book ever, made the president between $100,001 and $1 million. The 1987 book provides 11 steps to business success.

Think Like a Billionaire: Published in 2004, the book provides real estate advice and made Trump between $2,501 and $5,000.

The Way to the Top: The 2004 book offers business advice from a variety of people Trump considered successful. It made Trump between $1,001 and $2,500.

How to Get Rich: The 2004 book offered Trump's own advice for how to succeed in business.

Think Like a Champion: Trump made between $15,001 and $50,000 on this 2009 book, which encompasses essays he wrote over the years such as "How to Get Rich" and "Financial Literacy."

Midas Touch: Trump made between $2,501 and $5,000 on this 2011 book about personal finance, co-written with Robert Kiyosaki, the author of Rich Dad Poor Dad.

Time to Get Tough: In the 2011 book, which had the subtitle "Make America #1 Again" when it originally published, Trump made the case for why he could lead the United States. The book made him between $15,001 and $50,000.

The books that haven't made Trump money

Each of these book didn't make Trump any reportable income (between none and less than $201).

Trump: Surviving at the Top: The book, published in 1990, provides behind-the-scenes accounts of Trump's business deals.

Trump: The Art of the Comeback: The 1997 book describes Trump's 1990 bankruptcy.

The America We Deserve: Published in 2000, the book focuses on public policy. Trump was considering running for president as part of the Reform Party at the time.

Why We Want You to Be Rich: Published in 2006, the book, co-written with Robert Kiyosaki, offers personal finance advice.

Trump 101: The Way to Success: The 2006 book, ghostwritten by Meredith McIver, offers advice and includes quotations from Trump.

The Best Real Estate Advice I Ever Received: The 2006 book shares strategies from 100 experts.

Think Big and Kick Ass: Published in 2007, the book offers strategies about creating goals.

Never Give Up: In the 2008 book, Trump writes about the challenges he has faced.

In the 2008 book, Trump writes about the challenges he has faced. Crippled America: Published in 2015, months after he announced his presidential candidacy, the book outlined Trump's political agenda.

The movies and shows he still gets royalties from

This appearance on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air:

And this appearance in The Little Rascals

