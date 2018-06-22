President Trump attends a working lunch with governors in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, in Washington, D.C., June 21, 2018.

Olivier Douliery, AFP/Getty Images

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump told Republicans on Friday they should "stop wasting their time" trying to pass an immigration measure before the November midterms, potentially sinking efforts by House leaders to build a consensus on a bill.

Congress has been facing growing pressure to act on immigration, including from Trump himself. House Speaker Paul Ryan has offered a bill would toughen enforcement laws and provide funding for Trump's proposed wall on the southern border. It would also aim to help young immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children and halt separations of families detained at the border together.

The migrant family crisis has created further urgency to act.

But while the bill was aimed at bridging the differences between moderate and conservative lawmakers, the prospects of passing anything look grim — and a tweet from the president could further dampen any chances the bill has of winning over reluctant conservatives.

Trump on Friday morning he tweeted: "Republicans should stop wasting their time on Immigration until after we elect more Senators and Congressmen/women in November."

"Dems are just playing games, have no intention of doing anything to solves this decades old problem. We can pass great legislation after the Red Wave!" Trump wrote.

Republicans should stop wasting their time on Immigration until after we elect more Senators and Congressmen/women in November. Dems are just playing games, have no intention of doing anything to solves this decades old problem. We can pass great legislation after the Red Wave! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2018

The tweet was “a bit of a surprise after the conference meeting. I must confess, I still think it’s something that Americans want us to do," Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., told reporters.

Still, Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-Ore., noted that the compromise bill was brought to the floor as a way to fulfill a promise to moderate Republicans who abandoned a bipartisan effort to force a vote on legislation that would protect undocumented immigrants who were brought to the country as children."

When asked why Republicans didn't follow the president's advice, McHenry replied, "That’s a very good question. Votes were pledged in order to turn off the discharge petition."

A vote on the bill that was scheduled for this week had to be postponed until next week because Republican lawmakers could not agree on the details. A more hardline piece of legislation failed to pass Thursday.

Before Republicans postponed a vote on the bill on Thursday, the president blamed Senate Democrats for its weak prospects of becoming law.

"What is the purpose of the House doing good immigration bills when you need 9 votes by Democrats in the Senate, and the Dems are only looking to Obstruct (which they feel is good for them in the Mid-Terms)," he tweeted. "Republicans must get rid of the stupid Filibuster Rule-it is killing you!"

Trump, who campaigned for the presidency by promising to build a border wall, has emphasized his call for stricter immigration laws as a theme for the midterms.

"Elect more Republicans in November and we will pass the finest, fairest and most comprehensive Immigration Bills anywhere in the world," he tweeted Thursday. "Right now we have the dumbest and the worst. Dems are doing nothing but Obstructing. Remember their motto, RESIST! Ours is PRODUCE!"

Trump urged Congress, in an executive order, to revamp the nation's immigration laws. The order was written to address family separations happening on the border as a result of his administration's "zero tolerance" policy, under which adults who are caught trying to cross the border are criminally prosecuted.

While the order would keep families together as adults are prosecuted, Trump has insisted that his "zero tolerance" policy will remain in place.

He defended the policy Friday by hosting the relatives of people killed by migrants who were in the United States illegally.

Both Trump and his guests attacked the media, Democrats and critics of the policy that has led to family separations.

"These are the American citizens permanently separated from their loved ones," Trump said. "The word you have to think about is 'permanently.'"

The invited guests, members of a group called Angel Families, also spoke, and cited their separations from loved ones at the hands of "aliens" and "invaders" who should not have been in the country. Some of the deaths involved traffic accidents.

Trump held similar events during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Contributing: David Jackson

