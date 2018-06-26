Garlin Murl Conner is considered one of the most decorated soldiers in U.S. history.

And on Tuesday, nearly two decades after his death, the late first lieutenant received the Medal of Honor, the country's highest military honor.

President Donald Trump honored the World War II veteran from Kentucky with the Medal of Honor for his contributions to World War II.

"Murl embodied the pure, patriotic love that builds and sustains a nation," the president said during the White House ceremony, in a room full of members of the military.

Conner's widow, Pauline, accepted the medal on his behalf. His son, Paul, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends were also present.

During the presentation, the president hugged her, joking as "long as she voted for Trump." He later walked her back to her seat.

The president described Conner's 28 months serving in the Army, including one particular event: In 1945, on a cold, snowy January day in Houston, France in, American troops were under attack by hundreds of German soldiers.

Conner, previously injured during his service, volunteered to direct artillery fire. He ran out of the forest, armed with only a telephone and yards and yards of telephone wire to direct strikes.

Conner's actions stopped the advance.

"Lt. Garlin Murl Conner was indeed a giant," Trump said. "We will never forget his story and we will always be grateful to God for giving us a hero like Murl."

Shortly after he returned to Kentucky from the war, Conner was awarded with the Distinguished Service Cross, the second highest military honor, for his actions.

In addition to the Distinguished Service Cross, he received four Silver Star medals, a bronze star and three Purple Hearts.

According to the Army, Conner was discharged on June 22, 1945. The Courier Journal reported he died on Nov. 5, 1998 at age 79.

Contributing: Thomas Novelly, Louisville Courier Journal

