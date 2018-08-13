WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump on Monday blasted former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman, describing the one-time "Apprentice" star as "wacky" and "vicious, but not smart."

In a series of tweets hours after Manigault Newman revealed more recordings she had made inside the White House, Trump said he had given her a job in his administration last year after she "begged" him with "tears in her eyes."

Manigault Newman left the White House in January and is now promoting a book about her experiences with Trump.

"Wacky Omarosa, who got fired 3 times on the Apprentice, now got fired for the last time. She never made it, never will," Trump wrote on Twitter. "She begged me for a job, tears in her eyes, I said Ok. People in the White House hated her. She was vicious, but not smart."

Trump said he would "rarely see her" but would hear "bad things."

"Nasty to people & would constantly miss meetings & work," the president wrote.

Wacky Omarosa, who got fired 3 times on the Apprentice, now got fired for the last time. She never made it, never will. She begged me for a job, tears in her eyes, I said Ok. People in the White House hated her. She was vicious, but not smart. I would rarely see her but heard.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2018

Trump also attacked his former aide over the weekend, calling her a "low life" during a bikers rally with motorcycle-riding supporters in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Manigault Newman, whose tell-all book “Unhinged” is out Tuesday, revealed a second tape Monday in an interview on NBC’s "Today" that features Trump himself. Trump is heard telling Manigault Newman that "nobody even told me" about her firing, according to NBC.

...really bad things. Nasty to people & would constantly miss meetings & work. When Gen. Kelly came on board he told me she was a loser & nothing but problems. I told him to try working it out, if possible, because she only said GREAT things about me - until she got fired! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2018

