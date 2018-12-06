PHILADELPHIA — A New Jersey woman allegedly tried to set a "thin blue line" flag on fire during a Pride parade shortly after noon on Sunday, according to Philadelphia police.

Police arrested 18-year-old Ryan Segin of Woodbine, New Jersey. She was charged with attempting to commit arson, causing or risking a catastrophe, recklessly endangering another person and related offenses.

Online records for the Philadelphia Department of Prisons list Segin as a 20-year-old male who was lodged at the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility. Officials said bail was set at $5,000 during a preliminary arraignment. Bail was posted and Segin was released Monday.

More: Minnesota students who criticized flag protesters drop free speech lawsuit

More: Twitter CEO slammed for Chick-fil-A tweet during Pride Month

Police first said Segin tried to light an American flag. A "thin blue line" flag is a black-and-white American flag with a blue stripe in the middle. According to Thin Blue Line USA, the flag honors law enforcement officers and their sacrifices.

There has been an outpouring of support for Officer Alex Sable's family, friends and colleagues. Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the state flag in York to be flown at half-staff in his honor.

AlexLMX, Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police said the arrest occurred during the Philly Pride Parade, which was scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. Sunday about a block away from the incident. Organizers said it was the 30th anniversary of Pride Day in the city.

No one at Philly Pride answered the phone or responded to an email message requesting comment Monday afternoon.

Follow Kim Mulford on Twitter @CP_KimMulford

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com