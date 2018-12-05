WILMINGTON, Del. — Delaware officers, who had been trying to capture two loose dogs, struck the dogs with their vehicles, then shot and killed one of them Friday, police said.

One of the dogs, a German shepherd, remains loose and may be aggressive, police said. It was reported in the Newark, Del., area at about 7:30 p.m. The dog killed was a pit bull.

Police had received at least two reports of dogs running loose. Neither dog had a collar or tags, and they appeared to be abandoned, police said.

Officers tried to capture the dogs, which were aggressive and charged at them, police said. The dogs bared their teeth and were growling and foaming at the mouth, police said.

The dogs also chased passersby and were aggressive toward people, police said.

Officers called for animal control officers from the Delaware Office of Animal Welfare.

For nearly 90 minutes, police said, three animal control officers and more than a dozen Newark officers tried to capture the dogs using dog treats, catch poles and other nonlethal methods.

Police said they, along with the animal control officers, decided to use lethal force because the dogs were along a busy road, businesses were open, people were walking in the area and residential areas are nearby. They said the dogs were not contained and would run from officers.

The German shepherd ran away after being struck. The pit bull also ran away after being hit, but police fatally shot it.

The police action has drawn fire from some Facebook users.

"I am sickened by your officers actions today. They cornered and taunted stray dogs that were initially acting FRIENDLY to the point that my friend almost had them leashed," Ashton Cleveland wrote. "I, an SPCA employee, and my friend a very recently former SPCA employee of 3 years were told to back off and threatened with arrest while trying to save the dogs. They drew their weapons instead of using catch poles and then SHOT ONE OF THE DOGS. Then, gave us a THUMBS UP after killing this dog. Then another officer went out of his way to run the other dog over with his SUV. You should be ashamed. Complaints are being filed."

Mateo Duque wrote: "That was completely disgusting and sad, seen one of your police officers run over a dog, the dog that my wife my brother and I were trying to catch without violence. That was animal cruelty with no reason and yes I will say police abuse with a poor dog."

At least one person on Facebook showed support for the officers.

"We don’t know what made the police deem the dog dangerous. We as citizens expect to be innocent until proven guilty, yet we don’t give our police officers the same courtesy," Abbie Painter wrote.

