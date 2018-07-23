A call to San Francisco police for suspected burglary ended when officers realized the man at the business was actually the owner.

Last Tuesday night, a caller said a person was removing items from a business' small, open door. Four officers went to the scene and found Vicktor Stevenson, owner of the new high-end lemonade business Gourmonade. Stevenson thought he might have set off his security system, but quickly learned the officers were responding to a reported break in.

Bodycam released video of the encounter shows officers asking Stevenson for identification, and leaving when they confirm he is in fact the owner of the business.

San Francisco Police issued a statement on the incident, saying officers must respond to calls for service.

"While we have no say over who requests our services, we do have a say over how we respond," the San Francisco Police Department said. "The men and women of SFPD are committed to providing safety with respect to all of the people of San Francisco."

Stevenson said he believes the call was racially motivated.

"Being black at my business minding my business and someone called the police and said I was breaking in ... I'm just blessed to be alive to tell my story and hopefully can help spark some major changes in how these situations are handled," he said in a post on Gourmonade's Facebook page.

