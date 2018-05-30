CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Police in South Carolina arrested a 19-year-old mother Tuesday after she claimed her 11-month-old daughter had been abducted and police found the child dead.

Breanna Lewis had told the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office that she was walking to her mailbox carrying the child, Harlee Lewis, when a man in an SUV pulled up, jumped out of his vehicle, attacked her, took her daughter and fled the scene.

Police issued an AMBER Alert, but deputies found the little girl's body hidden inside a diaper box about 1,000 yards from the family's home.

Lewis was later identified as the primary suspect and she was arrested Tuesday evening. She is charged with filing a false police report and is in custody at the Chesterfield County Detention Center. Chesterfield County, in northern South Carolina, is about 55 miles southeast of Charlotte and 74 miles northeast of Columbia, S.C.

Police say Lewis admitted she made up the story.

Breanna Lewis had described the suspect as a tall, lanky white man wearing a hat, coat and a single black glove.

Chesterfield County Sheriff Jay Brooks told The Associated Press the AMBER Alert was canceled "because we don't think there was a kidnapping."

An autopsy for Harlee Lewis is scheduled for Wednesday, authorities said.

