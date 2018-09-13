WASHINGTON – Former Donald Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is expected to plead guilty to federal charges Friday in a District of Columbia court as part of a deal with special counsel Robert Mueller's team, a person familiar with the matter told USA TODAY.

A deal would enable Manafort, who was convicted of tax and bank fraud charges by a federal court jury in Virginia, to avoid a second trial.

It is not clear if the agreement will include a requirement to cooperate in the ongoing inquiry into Russia's interference in the 2016 election.

In an indication that a deal was imminent, prosecutors working for Mueller earlier filed a new set of charges against Manafort.

That filing accuses Manafort of conspiring against the United States when he worked as an unregistered agent of a pro-Russian political faction in Ukraine, and of conspiring to obstruct justice by seeking to persuade two people who had helped with that work to offer inaccurate accounts to federal investigators.

A "criminal information" filing of that type is typically seen when prosecutors expect a defendant to plead guilty.

Contributing: William Cummings, USA TODAY

