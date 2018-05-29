Delta rolls out new Zac Posen-designed uniforms to 64,000 employees Zac Posen takes a selfie with Sara Blakely at the Atlanta uniform celebration ahead of the uniform rollout on May 29, 2018. 01 / 28 Zac Posen takes a selfie with Sara Blakely at the Atlanta uniform celebration ahead of the uniform rollout on May 29, 2018. 01 / 28

Yes, that is purple you see in those new Delta Air Lines uniforms. Or, make that “Passport Plum,” as Delta is calling it.

Delta began rolling out new uniforms for 64,000 of its frontline workers Tuesday. Among the first to sport the new threads were Delta’s crews in Singapore and airport workers in Australia, where Tuesday arrived while it was still late Monday in the mainland U.S.

Delta says its Passport Plum marks the first major color addition in 30 years to the blue-and-red uniforms worn by Delta’s passenger-facing customers. Delta touted the color as “a shade that flatters every skin tone” and one of “five wholly reimagined hues” that also include “Cruising Cardinal, Groundspeed Graphite, Traveling Thistle and Skyline Slate.”

As for Tuesday’s rollout, Delta was continuing to switch employees over to the new uniforms as more of its flights and airports moved into Tuesday. Honolulu, six hours behind the USA’s Eastern Time Zone and one of the last major territories before the International Date Line, was expected to complete the rollout of the new uniforms.

The outfits were created by designer Zac Posen, with Lands' End producing garments.

The update comes more than a year after the new threads were first unveiled in the fall of 2016 and marks their debut after "extensive testing" to make sure they would perform as expected.

It’s Delta's first uniform update since 2006 for “above-wing employees” like pilots, attendants and airport agents and the first since 2000 for “below-wing employees” like maintenance and ramp workers.

“The new Delta uniform collection offers unity between all workgroups like never before. We are one proud Delta team and it really shows,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a statement accompanying the rollout.

