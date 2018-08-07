The scene of a fatal crash that killed a Teaneck man and his four daughters on Route 1, near Townsend, Delaware, on July 6.

Authorities in Delaware have identified the driver of the heavy-duty pickup who veered across a highway median on Friday, causing a crash that killed a New Jersey man and his four daughters.

Alvin S. Hubbard Jr., 44, of East New Market, Maryland, was behind the wheel of the Ford F-350 that crossed the grassy strip dividing lanes of Route 1, near Townsend in New Castle County, said Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe of the Delaware State Police.

Hubbard's pickup collided with a Mercury Sable driven by Brian C. Kern, 24, of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, just as the Teaneck family's Toyota Sienna struck it, Jaffe said.

Audie Trinidad, 61, who was driving the minivan, was killed, as were his four daughters: Kaitlyn, 20; Danna, 17; and twins Allison and Melissa, 13. Mary Rose Ballocanag, 53, the girls' mother and Trinidad's wife, suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized. The family was returning home after a vacation.

Jaffe said on Sunday afternoon that Hubbard and Kern were treated for minor injuries and released from an area hospital; she didn't know Ballocanag's condition.

She said the crash remained under investigation and that no charges had been filed against the pickup's driver. She said authorities had not determined whether he may have experienced a medical emergency.

Photos: Teaneck father, four daughters killed in Delaware crash (from right) Audie Trinidad with his daughters Allison, 13, and Melissa, 13, his wife Mary Rose, daughter Kaitlyn, 20, and daughter Danna, 17. Photo taken in Delaware on July 4.

Sorrow at Teaneck church

In Teaneck on Sunday, the loss of the Trinidad family was keenly felt at St. Anastasia’s Church, where the family were longtime parishioners and Audie Trinidad serves as an usher.

Candles and flowers were set up along the pew that would normally be occupied by the Trinidad family at 11:30 a.m. Mass.

Many were moved to tears as they remembered the family, including Audie, 61, and his four daughters.

Rolando, a classmate of Melissa's, said after Mass that he had known the twins for a long time.

“They never did anything bad,” he said. “Melissa was in the honor society at school and just had a bright future ahead of her. They all did.”

St. Anastasia Church marked the pew the Trinidad family sat in each week with flowers and candles.

His mother said the family was “faithful” and were “good" people before going on to mention that the lone survivor, Trinidad's wife and mother of the children, Mary Rose Ballocanag, was in her thoughts.

“This is just devastating to the whole community,” said one parishioner. “They were good kids with great parents and it is horrible that it had to happen to them. To be that mother though, it would be unreal to have that happen. I’m just praying for her.”

The 53-year-old woman underwent surgery for multiple injuries and was in serious condition in a Delaware hospital on Saturday night.

Audie Trinidad was driving with Ballocanag in the passenger seat, and the couple's children were in the rear of the vehicle. Authorities have said the children were not wearing seat belts.

The Rev. Leopold Ratnasekera, a priest visiting the community for the summer, said that Audie served as an usher and that the family was very devoted.

Parishioners remember the Trinidad family, killed in a fatal car crash in Delaware.

In an announcement before afternoon Mass, Deacon Kevin Regan told those gathered that Ballocanag’s injuries were “non-life-threatening” and that the parish was still going over the logistics as to what they would do moving forward.

A vigil was held in the borough Saturday night and Mayor Mohammed Hameeduddin spoke during the vigil, calling on the community to rally around the family during this time of tragedy.

"Everyone that I knew who went to high school and middle school with them, I can see that they were a part of the Teaneck family. They touched our lives in many ways," the mayor said.

The community was quick to answer that call for support, raising more than $105,000 as of Sunday on a GoFundMe page.

