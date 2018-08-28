America's most iconic cookie now comes with a little heat. Oreos in hot chicken wing and wasabi flavors will hit the shelves soon, its parent company announced, but Americans may have to wait to try them — if indeed they dare.

After rolling out recent flavors as wild as kettle corn, cherry cola, fireworks and Peeps, Mondelez International announced the launch of the "two new big and bold flavors" in a tweet this month.

The announcement offered a look at the new Oreos: The hot wing flavor sports the bright orange shade of buffalo sauce while the wasabi ones feature a light green filling.

If the flavors seem a little off-the-wall even for Oreo, consider this: They're not for Western palates.

"Innovation sensation," the tweet said. "Oreo just launched two new big and bold flavors in China: hot chicken wing and wasabi!"

That's right: You'll have to travel the globe to pick the hot wing cookies, which you would presumably still dunk in milk — not blue cheese dip — to offset the spice.

Or, as Yahoo notes, perhaps you just pay the shipping: Both flavors appeared available on eBay as of Tuesday.

Whether the dark cookies would mix a chocolatey flavor with the hot wing and wasabi tastes remained unclear: Oreo had yet to confirm additional details on the flavors and whether they would expand them past China, Delish reported.

Western companies often try out exclusive flavors overseas: Kit-Kat has already released wasabi chocolate bars in Japan, along with green tea, red bean, buttered corn and hot chili pepper.

Reaction to Oreo's latest duo online seemed a mix of fascination, excitement and abject horror.

"NO," tweeted @NicoleAsh0703, adding with a vomiting emoji.

Josh Fairhurst, another user, seemed more open to the idea.

"Those hot wing Oreos look like ripe prank material," he said. "Mix one in a bag of Halloween Oreos, share that bag, and watch the fun ensue."

