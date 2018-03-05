A bombshell report on President Trump's lawyer being wiretapped became less explosive by Thursday evening as NBC walked back details to state that Michael Cohen's calls were logged, but not recorded.

The corrected report comes after federal agents raided Cohen and captured a slew of information, including documents tied to hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels that Trump denied knowing about — until Thursday.

About that Stormy payment: Trump knows (and paid for it, Giuliani says)

OK, so here we go: Trump on Thursday provided a detailed series of tweets on the Stormy Daniels payment, a matter he previously denied knowing anything about, contradicting previous statements after a member of his legal team, Rudy Giuliani, said on Fox News that not only did Trump know about the payment but also repaid Cohen for it. That could put Trump in hot water, potentially amounting to a "knowing and willful" violation of election law.

The payment, of course, being intended to persuade Daniels from detailing an alleged affair with Trump she says occurred in 2006. Trump, in the tweets, denied the affair and use of campaign money in the payment — much like he once denied knowing about the payment at all. Here's a timeline of Trump's contradictory accounts.

Six days into strike, Arizona teachers win a raise

Arizona schools will re-open Friday, six days after teachers walked out to demand higher pay, a reversal of $1 billion in cuts and a halting of further tax cuts until student goals improved. The Arizona Legislature approved a budget in the wee hours of the morning that Gov. Doug Ducey signed at around 6 a.m. Mountain time, per his Twitter feed. The budget's $273 million set aside for teachers' raises triggered the end of the walkout, the largest in recent U.S. history.

