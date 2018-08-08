Henry Longbrake of Garden City, Calif., pulls out of his parking spot Tuesday in Sturgis, S.D.

.STURGIS, S.D. – Frank White had a heart attack while riding his motorcycle, and a year later, the senior biker cracked his ribs when he crashed at 80 mph.

White, who’s been riding more than a half-century, shrugs it off as part of life and getting older.

He’s not about to quit anytime soon.

And that's good news for motorcycle makers like Harley-Davidson, which counts on older riders to keep buying new bikes, parts and accessories even as the company is trying to lure in a new, younger generation of riders.

White, who has come to the annual motorcycle gathering here in South Dakota's Black Hills, has certainly done his part when it comes to acquiring motorcycles.

“Over the years I have totaled more bikes than I can count … but even after all the wrecks I’ve been through, I don’t feel like I’m in my 70s,” he says.

White, who lives in southern Indiana, belongs to the Older Bikers Riding Club, a national group that aims to keep seniors in the saddle well past the day they cash their first Social Security check.

There are thousands of senior bikers at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which runs through Sunday

The rally used to be a rowdy affair known for drunkenness, drugs and nudity. Hundreds of people were arrested every year, only to come back and do it again the following year.

There’s still some of that, but older bikers say they’ve mellowed with age.

John Christopher, 72, of Cleveland, Ohio, says he feels he is a better rider now than when he was younger because he is more careful.

“With experience comes wisdom and pain. They go together,” said John Christopher, 72, from Cleveland.

“I’ve slowed down. I don’t go over 80 now,” he said.

Christopher’s been riding for 47 years. He’s got a pinched nerve in his back, metal screws in one foot and some arthritis.

But he’s not about to park his 990-pound Harley-Davidson touring bike that’s loaded with creature comforts.

“I just love the freedom of being on the road,” Christopher says. “Take your vitamins and keep riding.”

Most of the Older Bikers Riding Club members are in their 70s. Forty is the minimum age to join, and some members are in their 80s.

White had his heart attack when he was 68, while leaving a motorcycle rally in Illinois.

He pulled off the highway and passed out. A fellow biker, who was an emergency responder, got his heart beating again.

White, who has “do not resuscitate” tattooed on his chest, wasn’t thrilled about that.

“I would just as soon they’d let me go,” he said. “I mean, think about it, you’ve just left a rally where there’s been all these naked women, booze and bikes. And half of your rider chapter is with you. It’s the way to go.”

A year later, while on his way to Daytona Bike Week in Florida, White cheated death again.

He and his wife were going 80 mph on their Harley when the back tire blew, sending them crashing into the highway guardrail and onto the pavement.

White cracked a few ribs, but that was about it. His wife broke a bone in her back.

“It wasn’t real serious,” he said.

White says he’s learned to deal with the aches and pains that come with getting older.

Still, he no longer chips the ice on his quarter-mile-long driveway to get his bike to the road in the winter.

“I don’t ride when it’s below freezing anymore,” he said.

The average age of a motorcyclist in the U.S. has risen steadily as fewer young people have stepped up to take the place of baby boomers easing out of the saddle.

Don Pratt of Kansas City, Mo., helps his wife, Jackey, off of their Harley-Davdison trike in Sturgis, S.D.

With that has come a higher injury and death rate for older bikers.

The age group with the most motorcycling fatalities is now 50 and older, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

“As you get older, you get less bolder,” said John Miller, a longtime Harley rider from Milwaukee.

At the Sturgis rally, Bob Huddleson wears a black T-shirt that says: “AARP, Aged Adults Riding Proud.”

"Badger" Bob Huddleson of Vista, Calif., sells headware made from animals Tuesday during the 78th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, S.D.

Huddleson, 67, is from southern California. He’s been a biker for about 40 years and travels from rally to rally selling helmets adorned with animal skulls.

Yeah, it’s strange, but he makes a living at it.

“To be honest, I am slowing down with the riding. The bike is in the trailer a lot now,” he said.

Longtime motorcyclist Jack Vinson of Jacksonville, Tenn., attends the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, S.D.

