A Pennsylvania police officer accused of fatally shooting an unarmed black teen hours after being sworn into the East Pittsburgh Police Department was charged Wednesday with one count of criminal homicide.

Authorities say Officer Michael Rosfeld, who is white, shot Antwon Rose Jr., 17, on June 19 while fleeing from a car that had been stopped on suspicion it was involved in a drive-by shooting. Police were questioning the driver when Rose and another man fled. Rose was shot three times.

"This is a small stride toward justice, but we have a very long road ahead," said Rose family lawyer S. Lee Merritt.

No weapons were found on Rose, but two guns were found in the vehicle, police said. The other man who fled the scene, Zaijuan Hester, was charged this week with attempted homicide and other counts related to the drive-by shooting. The driver was not charged.

Rose's death set off a series of protests across the Pittsburgh area that drew hundreds of demonstrators, many armed with "Black Lives Matter" signs and shouting "No Justice, No Peace."

Rosfeld's attorney, Patrick Thomassey, said Rosfeld was freed on $250,000 bond. Rosfeld, 30, has been on administrative leave since the shooting. The officer had previously worked for other departments but was sworn in the East Pittsburgh force about three hours before the shooting.

"The process is going to work," Thomassey told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "We’re going to go through the process, and we’ll see."

