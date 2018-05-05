Protesters planned to use the National Rifle Association convention in Dallas Saturday as a rallying point for either gun rights or a reform of gun laws.

Supporters of the student-led "Rally4Reform" were gathering at City Hall to protest what they said was the "NRA leadership's dangerous agenda."

The student movement has mushroomed nationwide following the killing of 17 people at a Parkland, Fla., high school on Feb. 14.

A gun-rights group, The North Texas Patriots Liberty planned their demonstration at the same spot two hours later, they said, to rally to "protect our 2nd Amendment rights in the State of Texas."

Also at noon, a rally by the #NoRA Initiative," a group founded by actress AlyssaMilano, was scheduled for Belo Garden Park, also downtown.

Milano, who planned to address the rally, said she got the idea to form the group the day after the Parkland shooting and quickly got others to join, including Alec Baldwin, Amy Schumer, Jimmy Kimmel and Parkland survivor David Hogg.

“We should live in a country where people are safe from gun violence,” she said. “We all support the Second Amendment, but we also believe in common sense solutions.”

Gun-control activist Khary Penebaker also planned to address the group. He said the NRA meetings are an ideal place to shine a light on the 96 gun deaths a day, on average, not just high-profile shootings.

“We can reduce this, we can save people’s lives, and we can respect the Second Amendment,” said Penebaker, whose mother committed suicide with a gunshot in 1979. “But we can’t just show up once in a while. We have to be talking about this constantly.”

In remarks to the 80,000 participants at the convention, President Trump on Friday set a tone likely to either inspire or anger activists, depending on their leaning.

Blaise Maliskey, age 11, tries out a firearm in an exhibit hall at the NRA's annual convention on May 4, 2018 in Dallas.

Loren Elliott, AFP/Getty Images

Trump told NRA members they need to be vigilant in the face of anti-NRA forces.

"Your Second Amendment rights are under siege," the president told the cheering crowd at the convention center. "But they will never, ever be under siege as long as I am you president."

He also dismissed calls to ban guns as a way to reduce terrorism or gun deaths, by noting the outbreak of incidents in which terrorists used trucks to ram pedestrians. "So lets ban all trucks and vans. maybe all cars." he said.

NRA spokesman Jason Brown said the group has been aware of the planned demonstrations and is taking security precautions. “NRA’s security team has worked closely with local law enforcement to ensure the safety and security of all our members, exhibitors, visitors and staff throughout the event and do not expect any issues to occur,” he said.

