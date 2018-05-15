WASHINGTON — North Korea is threatening to cancel President Trump's upcoming nuclear summit with Kim Jong Un because of a joint U.S.-South Korean military exercise.

North Korea's Central News Agency also announced it had gone ahead and canceled high-level talks with South Korean counterparts because of the drills it considers a prelude to invasion of the North.

Trump and Kim are scheduled to meet June 12 in Singapore as Trump seeks to pressure the North Koreans into giving up their nuclear weapons programs.

The South Korean news agency Yonhap reported on the threatened cancellation, the first hitch in talks about the summit since Trump announced March 8 he had accepted Kim's invitation. Yonhap reported that the two-week military exercise between the Americans and South Koreans began Friday.

North and South Korean officials were scheduled to meet Wednesday to discuss ongoing efforts to reduce border tensions, including proposals to re-unite families separated during the Korean War of the early 1950s.

The threat to cancel the Trump summit as well came just days after North Korea announced it would dismantle a nuclear bomb test site sometime between May 23-25, part of its its pledge to discontinue nuclear tests.

Last week, the North Koreans released three U.S. prisoners, clearing the way for Trump to announce the date and location of the Kim summit.

