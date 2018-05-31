In this photo provided by the U.S. State Department, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, center, points at the New York City skyline for North Korean Vice Chairman Kim Yong-chol, left. The two former spy chiefs met on May 30, 2018, to discuss a proposed summit between President Trump and the North's Chairman Kim Jong Un planned for June 12, 2018. Pompeo spoke of the bright future facing North Korea if it abandons its nuclear weapons program.

State Department photo

WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday dined on filet mignon with North Korea's former spy chief, as he talked of the “bright future" in store for the North if it agrees to abandon its nuclear weapons.

Pompeo pointed at the New York City skyline and its landmarks to illustrate his point, during a sumptuous dinner that highlighted American cuisine for the North's Vice Chairman Kim Yong-chol’s first visit to the United States. The pair met to prepare for a proposed June 12 summit between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“We are talking about a brighter future for North Korea if it makes a smart choice,” a senior State Department official told reporters early Thursday morning. The official declined to be identified publicly because of the sensitivity of the talks.

Pompeo has been Trump’s point person on North Korea, as director of the CIA and now as secretary of State. He is talking to North Korean leaders while other Trump administration teams meet with their North Korean counterparts in Singapore and in the demilitarized zone (DMZ) that has separated North and South Korea since an armistice treaty ended the Korean War in 1953.