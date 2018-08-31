WASHINGTON – Canadian negotiators continued their efforts to stay in a North American free-trade zone with the United States and Mexico as a Friday deadline imposed by President Donald Trump approached.

Taking a break from talks in Washington Friday morning, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said talks would continue into the afternoon.

We’re looking for a good deal, not just any deal. And we will only agree to a deal that is a good deal for Canada. We’re not there yet," she said.

She would not discuss details, or what would happen if the two sides fail to reach an agreement going into the Labor Day holiday.

Said White House Deputy Press Secretary Lindsay Walters: “The Canadian and American negotiators continue to work on reaching a win-win deal that benefits both countries."

A U.S. trade official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss closed-door negotiations, said Canada had not made any concessions on agriculture.

That could be a significant sticking point, since Trump has been particularly critical of Canada’s 270% tariff on dairy products. "We can't have that. Can't have that," President Trump said at a rally in Evansville, Ind. Thursday night.

The markets appeared to react negatively to the news, with the Dow Jones industrial average down about 80 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,907.31 in midday trading on Wall Street.

Canada's efforts to preserve the North American Free Trade Agreement – or to replace it with a new three-nation trade pact – took a hit on Monday when the U.S. and Mexico announced they'd reached their own deal without the northern neighbor.

That's allowed Trump to claim the superior negotiating position with Canada – even boasting this week of of having home-field advantage in the negotiations.

“So we made a great deal with Mexico,” Trump said Thursday at a mid-term elections campaign rally in Indiana. “And as you know, Canada didn't want to do what we have to have done. And after the deal was made with Mexico, Canada came along, and they're negotiating right now at the White House, at our territory."

Trump said the U.S. wins whether Canada stays in the free trade zone or not. "If it doesn't happen, we'll put tariffs on the cars coming in from Canada, and that'll be even better," he said.

Canada is the second biggest supplier of automobiles to the United States, after Mexico. Trump has proposed tariffs of 25 percent on Canadian-built cars coming into the United States.

The tentative deal with Mexico, meanwhile, would provide for duty-free imports of cars assembled in Mexico – but only if at least 75 percent of the parts originate in the U.S. or Mexico. And many of those parts would have to be made by workers earning at least $16 an hour.

Adding to Friday's drama was a Toronto Star's report that Trump, in off-the-record remarks during in an interview with Bloomberg News, said he would not compromise with Canada.

After reaching the agreement with Mexico earlier this week, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross had expressed optimism that Canada would join in. "But if not, they will then have to be treated as a real outsider," Ross told Fox Business News.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com