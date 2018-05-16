SAN FRANCISCO — Federal investigators are looking into details of a Tesla Model S crash last week in Utah that saw the electric vehicle slam into a stopped fire truck at highway speeds.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a statement Wednesday that "consistent with NHTSA’s oversight and authority over the safety of all motor vehicles and equipment, the agency has launched its special crash investigations team to gather information on the South Jordan, Utah, crash. NHTSA will take appropriate action based on its review.”

Tesla did not have a comment.

The May 11 incident involved a 28-year-old woman from Lehi, Utah, who told South Jordan police that while her vehicle was set in Autopilot mode — Tesla's driver-assist software that requires driver oversight — she was distracted by her phone.

Driving in the far right lane, her Model S hit a fire truck that was stopped at a red light. The woman told police she was traveling at around 60 mph. Witnesses say the car did not swerve or slow down before impact.

Tesla did not confirm that the car was in Autopilot, and a spokesperson said the automaker currently is accessing details of the crash from the car's computers and continue to work with South Jordan police in its investigation.

Although the front end of the Model S was decimated, the driver sustained only a broken foot. The driver of the fire truck was released after being examined on site, police said.

NHTSA is part of the Department of Transportation, whose mandate per their website is to partner with state and local authorities to "save lives, prevent injuries and reduce economic costs due to road traffic crashes, through education, research, safety standards and enforcement activity."

NHTSA and the National Transportation Safety Board both are looking into a Tesla Model S crash in Florida that killed two teenagers. The agencies are looking into the fire that resulted from the electric car's batteries igniting.



The two agencies also continue to investigate a March crash of a Tesla Model X in Mountain View, Calif. The vehicle was in Autopilot mode when it slammed into a concrete barrier that divided a busy Silicon Valley highway.

Tesla said that the driver did not heed repeated warnings from the car to resume control of the vehicle. The driver's family has retain legal counsel and is contemplating a lawsuit based on previous complaints made by the driver about the Autopilot system's inability to navigate that specific piece of highway.

