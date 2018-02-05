NASHVILLE — AllianceBernstein, a New York-based global investment management firm is bringing more than 1,000 jobs here, city and state officials announced Wednesday.

The move to Nashville highlights a growing financial industry in Nashville as Wall Street firms look for more affordable markets.

“Tennessee is home to many world-renowned brands and we’re extremely proud to welcome AllianceBernstein, a global financial leader, to Nashville,” Gov. Bill Haslam said. “Tennessee’s pro-growth policies continue to attract international companies to our state, providing fantastic job opportunities for our citizens.”

In total, the company plans a $70 million investment expected to bring 1,050 jobs.

AllianceBernstein provides money management services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in 22 countries.

Seth Bernstein, president and CEO of AllianceBernstein, said the company will keep a New York presence.

“We see Nashville as a game-changer in terms of our ability to source, develop and retain talent, provide a high quality of life for our employees, enhance our competitive edge in an increasingly challenging marketplace and make a lasting impact on our new community,” Bernstein said.

More: ADP: Businesses added 204,000 jobs in April, above economist expectations

More: Gibson bankruptcy: What went wrong, and what lies ahead for Nashville-based icon

More: Thinking about where to retire? Here are 30 great U.S. cities for older Americans

The new office headquarters will include finance, IT, operations, legal, compliance, internal audit human resources, sales and marketing.

AllianceBernstein has $549 billion in assets under management. It employs nearly 3,500 employees.

"AllianceBernstein's decision to make Nashville its corporate headquarters is testament to our community's deep and talented workforce and our unique quality of life," Nashville Mayor David Briley said. "These high-quality, high-paying jobs will make our city an even stronger player in the financial services industry and show how easy it is to do business here."

This story is developing.

Reach Jamie McGee at 615-259-8071 and on Twitter @JamieMcGee_.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com