The sun is shining at last and it’s been in the high 80s and low 90s in New Jersey — time to head to the ice cream stand and cool down.

But what to choose? Vanilla? Caramel? Mint chip? Chocolate?

Ham?

Yes, an ice cream emporium in the Garden State, Windy Brow Farms, has raised eyebrows by launching a new flavor mixing two animal products — cows’ cream and pork.

The seemingly crazy concoction combines maple-flavored ice cream, chunks of challah French toast and pieces of caramelized Taylor ham. Two pounds of the porky product is mixed into each 2 1/2 gallon container of ice cream.

What’s Taylor ham? Well, that’s where Windy Brow’s “Made in Jersey” summer slogan comes in to play. According to Modern Farmer magazine, Taylor ham is a processed pork loaf, somewhere in between Canadian bacon and Spam, that is central to New Jersey cuisine. In northern New Jersey, it’s usually called Taylor ham (after a manufacturer) while in the south of the state it goes by pork roll. The magazine reports that it’s most commonly seen in a breakfast sandwich, taking the place of bacon or sausage.

The “Made in Jersey” launch comes as part of the fifth anniversary of the farm selling ice cream. According to an Instagram post, they wanted to release five flavors that were "distinctly New Jersey," including blueberry, sweet corn and tomato.

The tastes are not all completely crazy at Windy Brow, which is in Fredon Township in the northwestern corner of the state. There’s also caramel fudge brownie, white mint chip and Madagascar bourbon vanilla.

The farm opened in the late 1800s but switched gears from dairy to fruit following a fire in 1940, according to its website. Jim and Linda Hunt bought the farm in 2000 and their son Jake started the creamery in 2013.

