Summer's about reacquainting ourselves and our progeny with nature's bounty, swimming pools, backyards and family.

Then a week later, we return to one of our favorite forms of togetherness — binge-watching.

Thankfully, Netflix has given us a sneak peek at its summer line-up, according to fan site What's on Netflix.

June

Supergirl: Season 3 (TBD)

"Supergirl," Season 3, will air in June on Netflix.

Katie Yu/CW

The latest season of Supergirl, starring Melissa Benoist.

Thor: Ragnarok (TBD)

Thor loses his long locks (sigh) and faces down Hulk in a gladiator contest before racing home to Asgard to stop the mighty Hela from starting the world's destruction (Ragnarök).

Alex Strangelove (June 8th)

In this Netflix original, Alex Truelove (Daniel Doheny) is a high school senior with a girlfriend and bright future. Complication: He meets Elliot a handsome, charming gay kid who sends Alex on a funny roller coaster journey of sexual identity.

Voltron: Legendary Defender (June 15th)

DreamWorks Animation reimagines this fan-favorite show in which five teenagers become unsuspecting pilots for robotic lions in the battle to protect the universe from evil.

July

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (TBD)

Luke Skywalker comes out of seclusion when he meets Rey and he can tell the Force is strong with her. Rey is strangely connected to Kylo Ren, who prepares for an all-out assault against Leia and the Resistance.

August

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (August 17th)

"To All the Boys I've Loved Before" will air on Netflix on Aug. 17.

Netflix

Jenny Han's bestselling YA book stars actress Lana Condor in this Netflix Original about a teen whose love letters (to five boys) are mysteriously mailed out.

After the kids go to bed

Some shows are best left for binging after the youngest children have gotten up for that last drink of water. We're happy to say though that this summer line up has some hot picks.

Set It Up (June 15th)

Two overworked and underpaid assistants in their 20s realize that they would have more free time if their bosses weren't single. They concoct a plan to set up their employers in a faux-romance.

The Legacy of Whitetail Deer hunter (July 6)

"Legacy of Whitetail Deer Hunter," starring Josh Brolin, airs on Netflix on July 6.

Netflix

Josh Brolin stars as Buck Ferguson, who is famous for hunting whitetail deer and plans a special episode of his hunting show with his estranged son. The weekend of bonding turns into an epic adventure.

Graduates (July 20)

Two recent college graduates fight over whose father would win in a fight. Their fathers accept the challenge and change everyone's future.

Like a Father (Aug. 3)

Kristen Bell, Seth Rogen and Kelsey Grammer star in this movie about a workaholic woman jilted at the alter who goes on what would have been her Caribbean honeymoon cruise with her equally workaholic father.

