If the National Enquirer is a weathervane for unfolding events in Trumpland, embattled lawyer Michael Cohen may be heading for a rendezvous with a bus.

The tabloid, published by Trump pal David Pecker, has been a major booster of President Trump from its perch on grocery counter magazine racks, only occasionally publishing unflattering Trump-related stories.

It sticks by the former with a "world exclusive" this week claiming Trump passed a "polygraph" test proving there was no Trump campaign collusion with Russia.

But in its cover story, the Enquirer's front page headline trumpets "Trump Fixer's Secrets & Lies," with a subhead reading: "Payoffs and threats exposed."

While the two-page article inside is mostly a re-hash of events swirling around Cohen, and frequently blurs them as well, it adds enough tantalizing extras to show some emerging daylight between Trump and Cohen, his self-proclaimed "fixer."

It notes Cohen's role as Trump's go-to guy in the past, and adds: "But now, Cohen, 51, is under the spotlight, as scandals swirl around his boss, and some are questioning Cohen's role, alleging blackmail, threats, hush-money payoffs — and even collusion with Russia."

The article runs snippets of various Cohen-related news stories, from his role in negotiating a $1.6 million payment from a GOP fundraiser to a former Playboy model, who claimed he impregnated her, to the deal effectively silencing a Playboy Playmate's effort to discuss her own alleged affair with Trump.

It mentions the Stormy Daniels case, in which the adult film star seeks to get out of a nondisclosure agreement, arranged by Cohen, in which he paid her $130,000 to deny her previous allegations of an affair with Trump, which the president's team has strongly denied.

The summary quotes him as saying neither the Trump organization nor campaign was a party to the transaction, although Trump on Thursday told Fox & Friends that Cohen "represents" him in the "crazy Stormy Daniels affair." Meanwhile, Cohen told the court this week that he will plead the Fifth Amendment in the Daniels civil case.

Regarding the infamous Access Hollywood tape, in which Trump is caught on a live mic making disparaging remarks about women, the article says, in one eyebrow-lifter, "Now, sources speculate Cohen led an effort to suppress the release of the video — and any related NBC story." It does not elaborate.

In the end, the article offers more of a signpost for the future, than a definitive turn in the road, and hardly lives up to the "Trump 'Fixer' tells all!" headline inside.

But the Enquirer makes it clear it is firmly in Trump's corner with its world exclusive blockbuster: "Trump Passed Polygraph Proving No Russia Collusion!"

The gist: The tabloid says a Florida lie detection expert named Michael Sylvestre, at its request, analyzed a recording of a press conference Trump gave in December in which he proclaimed there was no collusion between his campaign and the Russians, declaring, "That has been proven."

Sylvestre, the tabloid says, "subjected those very words to the keen and unbiased judgment of the world-renowned DecepTech Voice Stress Analysis Machine."

The machine, and Sylvestre, in the past have found that Hillary Clinton, former FBI director James Comey and former Attorney General Loretta Lynch have fibbed bigly.

The verdict on Trump: "HUGE" anger — but no dishonesty." Sylvestre tells the magazine that Trump "was being truthful" when discussing the collusion question.

"I believe he was angry and not deceptive when he spoke about the millions of dollars the investigation has spent," Sylvestre concludes.

Case, presmuably, closed.

On the other hand, the Enquirer assures us that Brad Pitt's college fraternity brothers are "Still on Team Aniston!"



Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com