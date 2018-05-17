Has a Catfish host been catfishing viewers this whole time?

Nev Schulman of the popular MTV series is being investigated following sexual misconduct allegations, according to an emailed statement from the network to USA TODAY Thursday.

“We take these allegations very seriously," the statement read. "We’re working with Critical Content, our third-party production company, to conduct a thorough investigation.”

Catfish follows Schulman and co-host Max Joseph as they uncover the true identities of people's online love interests. Some end up being who they say they are, while others are "catfish," or someone who poses or disguises themselves as someone else.

Schulman also serves as an executive producer on the show.

USA TODAY has reached out to Schulman's attorney for comment.

