Like the names Liam and Emma? So does every other new parent, according to national records.
The names, Liam and Emma, were announced Friday in a Facebook Live on the Social Security Administration's page as the most popular baby names of 2017.
Other popular names include: Noah and William for boys and Olivia and Ava for girls.
This shouldn't come as a surprise, as they both were popular last year, too — Emma was actually the most popular girl name of 2016, 2015, and 2014; and Liam was second most popular for boys last year, following Noah.
Here is the full top 20 list.
Top 10 girl names:
1. Emma
2. Olivia
3. Ava
4. Isabella
5. Sophia
6. Mia
7. Charolette
8. Amelia
9. Evelyn
10. Abigail
Top 10 boy names:
1. Liam
2. Noah
3. William
4. James
5. Logan
6. Benjamin
7. Mason
8. Elijah
9. Oliver
10. Jacob
