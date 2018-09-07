More than 200 people in several Midwest states have been sickened by a parasite in food from plastic vegetable trays sold under the Del Monte brand.

The trays, which contain fresh broccoli, cauliflower, celery sticks, carrots and dill dip, were sold at Kwik Trip, Kwik Star, Demond’s, Sentry, Potash, Meehan’s, Country Market, FoodMax and Peapod according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The recalled products, which affected people in Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin as of Thursday, have a “Best If Enjoyed By” date of June 17, 2018.

In a statement, the CDC said seven people had been hospitalized after eating the vegetables, which were sold in 6-, 12- and 28-ounce packages. They have been recalled.

Those affected have been diagnosed with cyclosporiasis, an intestinal infection caused by the cyclospora parasite.

According to the CDC, symptoms of cyclospora include diarrhea, with frequent, sometimes explosive, bowel movements. Other common symptoms include loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps/pain, bloating, increased gas, nausea, and fatigue. Vomiting, body aches, headache, fever, and other flu-like symptoms may also occur.

The recommended treatment is through antibiotics, the CDC says. People who have diarrhea should also rest and drink plenty of fluids.

The earliest reported symptoms in this outbreak began on May 14 and those who are ill range in age from 13 to 79 years old.

