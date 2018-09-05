Monica Lewinsky said Wednesday that her invitation to an event about "social change" was rescinded when former president Bill Clinton decided to attend the same affair.

Lewinsky didn't name the organization, but she said she was offered an article in the organization's magazine after it uninvited her.

"Please don't invite me to an event (esp one about social change) and — then after I've accepted — uninvite me because Bill Clinton then decided to attend/was invited," Lewinsky tweeted. "It's 2018. Emily Post would def not approve."

"p.s. ... and definitely, please don't try to ameliorate the situation by insulting me with an offer of an article in your mag," she added.

HuffPost reported that Town & Country was the magazine in question and it had pulled Lewinsky's invite to its annual philanthropy summit at Hearst Tower in New York City on Wednesday.

Town & Country did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for comment on the HuffPost story.

Director and comedian Judd Apatow slammed Town & Country for the reported slight and said those at the magazine "should be ashamed of themselves."

"Do they let their heads of the magazine prey on their interns?" Apatow asked. "Would they disinvite them after abusing their power to get what they wanted from them?"

Lewinsky was a 22-year-old White House intern when Clinton began a sexual relationship with her. While in the past she said the relationship was consensual, Lewinsky has begun to rethink that issue in light of the #MeToo movement.

"Now, at 44, I’m beginning (just beginning) to consider the implications of the power differentials that were so vast between a president and a White House intern," she wrote in March. "I’m beginning to entertain the notion that in such a circumstance the idea of consent might well be rendered moot."

