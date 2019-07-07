PHOENIX — The family of a Valley man who went missing more than two weeks ago after traveling to Mexico tells 12 News they believe he was kidnapped.

John Navin's sister flew in from Texas, desperate to get to the bottom of his disappearance.

“He’s like, 'I’m great, um… I’m having a beer in Mexico,'” said Jeri Navin Smith, recalling her last conversation with her brother on June 20th.

Later that day, her mom received a text from his phone.

“This is not a joke… please transfer, you know, money to my account,” she said. “This is considered a ransom request.”

Smith says her mom just thought he was being silly and put the money in his account.

“We have not heard from my brother since,” said Smith.

When John didn’t return home to his dogs, she knew they had to take action.

“Our first stop was (U.S. Rep.) Ruben Gallego’s office," Smith said.

"That congressman helped us get in contact with the U.S. Mexican consulate and the Phoenix Police Department and the missing persons,” she said.

Smith and her husband went down to the border to file a police report and found John’s truck on the street.

“…That indicates that he was probably not going to spend the night,” she said.

Smith is fearing the worst.

“His accounts have been compromised… I believe he was taken,” said Smith. “It’s so very surreal, I can’t believe this is happening.”

Family and friends are offering a $25,000 reward for verifiable information for John’s return.

“We will do anything that we can and we will,” she said.

John’s family is not giving up hope.

“I also believe that he is going to be… he’s OK and he’ll be home,” she said. “I just need help to bring him home.”

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Det. Christopher Jansen with the Phoenix Police Department or email missing06.20.19@gmail.com.