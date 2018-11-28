Marriott International's 2,700 workers in Hawaii have ratified a new contract with the largest hotel company in the world, ending a nearly two-month long strike.
The contract was approved with a 99.6 percent yes vote.
The workers are members of Unite Here’s Local 5. The strike was the longest in the union’s history.
“We’re grateful for the solidarity of our fellow union members and the support of the entire community,” Unite Here Local 5 president Gemma Weinstein said in a written statement.
Union leaders say the new contract meets many of their demands: job security, reductions in subcontracting of staff positions, worker involvement in the adoption of new technology, a child/elder fund, a reduction in workload for housekeepers, an increase in wages, an increase in pension contributions, and an increase in health and welfare contributions.
Job security was a main concern.
“No matter how high your pay is or how great your benefits are, if there is no job security, those benefits will disappear if you lose your job,” says Marriott housekeeper Jowenna Ellazar.
The strike continues for 2,500 employees at seven properties in downtown San Francisco. That protest is in its eighth week. Negotiations will resume there on Saturday and Sunday.
Marriott had been negotiating with about 7,700 employees in eight cities since contracts began to expire in June. The workers include housekeepers, front desk attendants, restaurant employees, bellhops and others not in a management position.
On Nov. 18, Marriott agreed to terms with striking workers at its Boston hotels after a 46-day strike. Contracts have also been settled with employees in Detroit; San Jose, California; Oakland, California; and San Diego.
The strike in Oahu and Maui, which began Oct. 8, was one of the largest. The strike involved five hotels owned by Kyo-ya and operated by Marriott: Sheraton Waikiki. Also included were The Royal Hawaiian, Westin Moana Surfrider, Sheraton Princess Kaiulani, and Sheraton Maui.
Marriott referred a request for comment to Kyo-Ya Hotels and Resorts, which manages the five Hawaii hotels.
“The new agreement meets the needs of our employees and Kyo-ya,” the management of Kyo-ya said in a written statement.