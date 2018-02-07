Esteban Guzman has a degree in computer information systems and an emphasis in cyber security.

Courtesy of Esteban Guzman

A Latino man who became the focus of a viral video showing a woman berating him for being Mexican, told USA TODAY he faced racism and discrimination long before President Donald Trump was elected to office.

This was just the first time he had "proof," Esteban Guzman said.

In a widely-shared video, a woman sticks her middle finger in Guzman's face and says she hates him because Mexicans are “rapists" and "animals" — words Trump has used to describe immigrants.

"I don’t want to make this about the president because he doesn’t deserve the spotlight anymore," Guzman said.

Guzman attempts to have a conversation with the irate woman, who he decided not to name in the post or disclose to media.

Guzman, 27, said he was born and raised in Lake Arrowhead, California, to an immigrant mother, who was holding the camera that day. He holds a degree in computer information systems with an emphasis in cyber security and works Monday through Friday as a systems administrator. Most weekends, he said he helps his brother, a licensed contractor, with landscaping and construction jobs.

He said he posted the video of the encounter on social media so that his conservative, Republican friends could see what happened — see the type of discrimination he's faced his entire life, alongside his mother who isn't fluent in English.

"This wasn't the first time it happened," he said about facing discrimination.

More: Starbucks arrests: Restaurant racism is as old as the U.S.

Guzman said since the video published, he's received hundreds of messages from people all over the world, sharing their own stories of discrimination. At the "Keep Families Together" rally in Los Angeles over the weekend, he said people recognized his face.

"I want those people to know that they aren’t alone," Guzman said. "There is a lot of support in the world."

More: 12-year-old's powerful moment at immigration rally: 'I'm afraid they will take my mom away'

More: For parents bringing their kids to protest family separations, it's personal

More: Man holding gun arrested at 'Families Belong Together' rally in Alabama after shouting 'womp, womp'

Follow Ashley May on Twitter: @AshleyMayTweets

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com