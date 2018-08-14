LONDON — A man crashed a car into security barriers outside the Houses of Parliament in London on Tuesday, injuring a number of pedestrians, British police said.

Metropolitan Police said the driver was arrested but offered few other details and did not suggest a motive. However, its counter-terrorism unit is leading the investigation.

The incident, which took place at 7:37 a.m. (2:37 a.m. ET), led to a large police operation. None of the pedestrians' injuries are life-threatening.

The Houses of Parliament are ringed by steel and concrete security barriers.

An unnamed eyewitness told British broadcaster the BBC that the driver "drove at speed" toward the barriers and that his actions looked deliberate.

Although no motive was immediately identified in Tuesday's incident, Britain's capital has been subject to a series of terrorist attacks in recent years.

In June 2017, seven people were killed and dozens injured when three men — eventually shot and killed by police — rammed pedestrians with a car at London Bridge and then went on a stabbing rampage at nearby Borough Market. The Islamic State militant group later claimed responsibility for the attack.

Also in June last year, a British man drove a van into Muslim worshippers near Finsbury Park Mosque, in north London. A man who had earlier collapsed near the scene died. British investigators concluded the man had developed an extremist hatred of Muslims.

Twenty-two people were killed and hundreds injured during a bombing attack at the end of an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester in May 2017. The Islamic State group claimed the 22-year-old British perpetrator of Libyan descent as on of its own.

Three people — a police officer and two civilians — were killed and dozens wounded by a lone attacker near Britain's Parliament in London in March last year. The attacker was shot and killed by police. The Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility.

