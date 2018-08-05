Longtime Menards pitchman Ray Szmanda died Sunday, May 6, 2018, at the age of 91 in Antgo, Wis. Szmanda was the face and voice of the home improvement chain for more than two decades.

MILWAUKEE — Holding up a paint brush or package of batteries or excitedly extolling the virtues of a line of new sinks or cans of varnish, Ray Szmanda sold untold hammers, saws, drills and lumber to Menards customers throughout Wisconsin for years.

In a way, he was the guru of home remodeling projects even though he was not particularly handy.

Szmanda, 91, died Sunday at his Antigo, Wis., home.

Instantly recognizable for his shock of white hair, black-rimmed glasses and grin, Szmanda enthusiastically hawked Menards wares for more than two decades.

"He was only handy with a hammer," said his daughter, Jane Szmanda Zeller. "Dad knew his limitations as far as being handy. He didn't have a lot of free time, so he did what he could."

Szmanda was born in Milwaukee. He enlisted in the Navy right after graduating high school in 1944 and served on ships in the South Pacific for the next two years and entertained his shipmates by playing drums in a band, said his daughter.

Music was Szmanda's first love. He was a drummer in the Mandy Ray Trio, which performed in Milwaukee and throughout the Midwest. After he left the Navy, he attended college and worked as an insurance agent. He also was a radio announcer.

In 1970, he opened a school of broadcasting in Wausau, Wis., to train TV and radio talent.

He was working as a freelance broadcast announcer when he answered a call in 1976 for Eau Claire, Wis.-based Menards. Little did Szmanda know that he would become the face and dulcet voice of the home improvement chain for more than two decades.

"Menards was advertising for a pitchman and he auditioned. It was about as simple as that," said his daughter.

Often wearing a royal blue pullover sweater or polo shirt, Szmanda sold tile, bathtubs, lawn equipment, grills and all sorts of items that flowed through the retail giant's stores.

"Ray Szmanda remained a steady fixture in our advertising for nearly a quarter century until his retirement in 1998," Menards said in a statement. "Still to this day, Ray’s friendly, enthusiastic and fun-loving personality have made a lasting impression on our customers and all of us at Menards."

The "Menards Guy" was often recognized, even after his retirement, and he cheerfully posed for photos, signed autographs and chatted with people, said Szmanda Zeller.

"My dad was probably one of the most positive people I've ever known. He could accomplish anything with hard work and determination. That's what we were all brought up to believe," Szmanda Zeller said.

He raised seven children with his wife of 50 years, Maxine, who died in 2000. His hobbies included ham radio and collecting vintage cars.

Szmanda's love of music never diminished as he grew older. He was still taking piano lessons in his 80s.

