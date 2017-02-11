White House from the north side, with top of Washington Monument visible behind it.

WASHINGTON -- Deputy White House press secretary Raj Shah is taking reporters' questions as the U.S. embassy opens in Jerusalem amid deadly violence.

President Trump announced in December his decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and began the process to move the U.S. Embassy there.

West Jerusalem is where Israel's government is based. Palestinians view east Jerusalem as the capital of a future Palestinian state.

Monday's ceremony coincides with the 70th anniversary of Israel declaring its independence.

Protests have been continuing for weeks, and scores of Palestinians have lost their lives demonstrating along the border fence between Israel and Gaza, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

