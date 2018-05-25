asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

Police have a suspect in custody after a school shooting in central Indiana. An adult and a teenager were injured at Noblesville West Middle School.

"Two victims have been taken to Methodist Hospital and family notification of the victims has been made," Patrol Officer Bryant Orem said in an email. "No information is available on victim status."

A hectic scene erupted outside of the middle school as parents frantically searched for their children and school officials worked to load students into buses. They were being taken to the high school to be safely reunited with their parents.

Indiana State Police said there would be an update at 11:00 a.m. ET.

First media briefing will be at 11am at the West entrance to Fox Prairie Golf Course. @NoblesvillePD will all info — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) May 25, 2018

