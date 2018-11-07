In July, we've covered everything from how to get the best deals on Amazon Prime Day to tips on creating and publishing an e-book and we previewed the new website with Netflix's Phil Rosenthal on Talking Tech, USA TODAY's daily, seven-days-a-week podcast. You can listen to Talking Tech on Stitcher, Apple or Google Podcasts or wherever you enjoy online audio.

Here are the July Talking Tech episodes.

—Apple's refreshed Mac computers. Two new, very pricey and powerful MacBook Pros have just been unveiled by Apple. But what do consumers do if they don't want to drop $1,800 or $2,400? We've got the scoop.

—Breaking news: Facebook looks to news stars from CNN, Fox and ABC to dilute stain from 2016 Russian meddling with the social network. Will it do the trick?

—How bad is UNREAL Mobile's $10 monthly wireless plan? Surprisingly good.

—How Selfies changed a Hollywood neighborhood forever. Just try to find a place to park near the Hollywood Sign.

—IOS App Store @10: How apps have changed our lives.

—How to prevent Google from knowing everything about you.

—Five tips for how to create an e-book. KTLA-TV's Rich DeMuro offers what he learned from putting together his new book about the iPhone.

—101 Tips for getting more from your iPhone. Rich DeMuro, the KTLA-TV consumer tech reporter.

—Phil Rosenthal, the host of Netflix's "Somebody Feed Phil," previews his new website and the second season of his online show.

—The iPhone may get new colors in the fall. Who's ready for blue, gold and yellow?

—How to get the best deals for Amazon's Prime Day. The made-up holiday is July 16th.

—Facebook is the most downloaded app ever. What else made the list?

—How to take great travel photos. We explain.

—What's streaming on Netflix and Amazon in July.

—Tips on how to take great fireworks shots on the 4th of July. Hold this one in your pocket for 2019.

