And they’re off! It’s Derby day

The 144th running of the Kentucky Derby happens on Saturday. While the first leg of the Triple Crown is the hardest race of the year to handicap, you can Justify picking the favorite (that’s actually the favorite’s name!) and won’t be a Lone Sailor (another entrant) if you do so. However, after reading why one expert says Justify won’t win, you might be Enticed (another one of the entrants) to call an Audible (yup, another horse) and bet your money elsewhere. Even though Justify has an experienced 52-year-old jockey who’s never been better, an argument can be made for (and against) every horse in the field. So make yourself a Mint Julep, sit back and enjoy the most exciting two minutes in sports!

The best Kentucky Derby celebrity sightings Kate Upton smiles in the paddock before the 142nd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 7, 2016, in Louisville. 01 / 31 Kate Upton smiles in the paddock before the 142nd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 7, 2016, in Louisville. 01 / 31

Cheers to Cinco de Mayo

No, it’s not Mexico Independence Day. Cinco de Mayo (May 5) commemorates the Mexican army's unlikely victory over the French forces of Napoleon III on May 5, 1862, at the Battle of Puebla. It’s not considered a Mexican federal holiday. For Americans, it’s a time to enjoy Mexican food and a few margaritas. This year, ​​​​​​​restaurants nationwide are offering deals, including $1 tacos and drinks. Dollarita, anyone? Discounts might have an extra twist this year, as the misunderstood Mexican holiday also falls on Kentucky Derby and National Hoagie Day. ​​​​​​​

A new mission to Mars

The Mars inSight lander is scheduled for launch Saturday morning, the start of a two-year endeavor during which the car-sized probe will try to uncover new secrets about the red planet. Millions of California residents near Los Angeles will be able to view the launch as the lander kicks off its journey atop a two-stage Atlas V rocket. This is NASA’s first interplanetary launch from the West Coast, a decision made in large part because the launch pads at Vandenberg Air Force Base are less busy than the ones at Cape Canaveral’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. InSight’s main mission will be checking for quakes beneath the planet’s surface.

GLAAD Awards honor Ava Duvernay, Samira Wiley

The 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York will be held May 5, less than a month after Britney Spears wowed the crowd at the Los Angeles awards show. The awards honor entertainment and news media for "fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the LGBTQ community and the issues that affect their lives," GLAAD states. On Saturday, top honors will go to director Ava DuVernay (Wrinkle in Time, Selma) and actress Samira Wiley (Handmaid's Tale, Orange is the New Black). "We live in a time when those living at multiple marginalized intersections are most in need of visibility, and Samira brings that visibility with talent, conviction, and grace," said GLAAD CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. Jay-Z and his mom, Gloria Carter, will also receive special recognition for the track "Smile," which talks about her time as a closeted lesbian.

Look up for shooting stars this weekend

Now that the weather has warmed up, it's a good weekend to look for shooting stars. The Eta Aquarid meteor shower will be at its peak. Though folks in the Southern Hemisphere will see the most meteors — up to 60 per hour — we'll still see 10 to 30 meteors an hour up here in the Northern Hemisphere, AccuWeather said. There is no sharp peak for this shower, but rather a plateau of good rates that last approximately one week centered on May 6. Eta Aquarid meteors, also known as the Aquarids, are known for their speed — traveling at about 148,000 mph into Earth's atmosphere.​​​​​​​ ​​​​​​​

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com