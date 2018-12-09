Leave it to the Internet to take a bad situation and make it even worse.

Nude photos of model and reality star Kendall Jenner were leaked and shared online Tuesday night. Twitter users have used it as a chance to target the reality TV star-turned-model with body-shaming comments.

The photos, which came from a photo shoot with Russell James that were meant to be published in an upcoming book titled "Angels," were released without his permission, according to TMZ.

Now Twitter users are body-shaming Jenner on the social media platform, many of whom said she looked underweight.

"See Kendall Jenner trending so I clicked it & I really wish I hadn’t.. she’s so skinny, sis needs to eat," one user said.

"Kendall Jenner built like a boy who think he a girl but was born as a boy," another wrote with laughing emojis.

"Those naked pics of Kendall Jenner got me dying! Why would she do that! SKELETON!!!" another tweeted.

Others took it upon themselves to express their disgust and disapproval of the photos.

"Who lied to Kendall Jenner and told her that those pictures of her running naked were good ???" one user tweeted.

"please stop retweeting those Kendall Jenner pics k thx," one tweeted with a video of girl gagging.

"Kendall Jenner naked??? sounds like (an) American horror story," another said.

Not all the comments were negative, however. Some Twitter users supported Jenner and even called out the body-shamers.

"People are literally body shaming Kendall Jenner for being 'too skinny' but bashing her sisters for getting surgery. You people are stupid and confused," one person tweeted.

"The body shaming/hate on Kendall Jenner rn is so hypocritical," another pointed out.

Jenner, who has been attending fashion shows in New York as part of New York Fashion Week, has not publicly commented on the photos. Neither has James.

USA TODAY has reached out to both for comment. 

​​​​​​More: Kendall Jenner says interview that angered models 'twisted' her words: 'I was misrepresented'

More: Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon walks her first Fashion Week in barely-there shell bra

More: Dad shoes: The ugly sneakers that celebrities and designers have turned trendy

Kendall Jenner through the years
01 / 13
Kendall Jenner took pictures with her cell phone during the show.
02 / 13
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 15: Model Kendall Jenner walks the runway during the Michael Kors Collection Fall 2017 fashion show at Spring Studios on February 15, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for Michael Kors) ORG XMIT: 1000002476 ORIG FILE ID: 635447300
03 / 13
Kendall Jenner sports large-rimmed glasses before sauntering the catwalk.
04 / 13
Model Kendall Jenner prepares backstage before the Michael Kors Collection Fall 2017 runway show at Spring Studios on February 15, 2017 in New York City.
05 / 13
Model Kendall Jenner attends Harper's Bazaar's 150 Most Fashionable Women event.
06 / 13
Angels grace the stage of the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Wednesday, in Paris, France. It's the first time the national show has been held in Paris. Angel Kendall Jenner brings the color.
07 / 13
Kendall Jenner poses backstage.
08 / 13
Models of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, with US model Kendall Jenner, center back, pose for a group photo before the celebrity-filled catwalk event of the year inside the Grand Palais, in Paris, Monday, Nov. 28, 2016. Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is taking place in Paris on November 30 with performances from Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars and featuring a $3 million Fantasy Bra modelled by Jasmine Tookes. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) ORG XMIT: ZFM113
09 / 13
Kendall Jenner with Kylie Jenner at the Kendall + Kylie Collection At Nordstrom Private Luncheon at Chateau Marmont on March 24, 2016.
10 / 13
Jenner sisters Kendall, left, and Kylie in 2013
11 / 13
With Lamar Jr., left, Lamar, daughter Destiny, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie and Kourtney at the 2011 Teen Choice Awards held at the Gibson Amphitheatre on Aug. 7, 2011 in Universal City, Calif.
12 / 13
Kendall Jenner, left, and Kylie Jenner.
13 / 13
Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie, Kris, Kim. Squad's all here.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com