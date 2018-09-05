Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz arrive for the screening of 'Everybody Knows' on opening night of the Cannes Film Festival.

CANNES, France – Everyone knows opening nights are a mixed bag.

It’s a long-held norm at not just the Cannes Film Festival, which held its glittering opening night gala seaside on Tuesday night. In Toronto, playing opening night is a risk. Snowy Sundance is dicey, too.

On Tuesday evening, director Asghar Farhadi’s Spanish-language drama, Everybody Knows, took center stage at the Palais de Festivals, with stars Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz in the spotlight. Everybody Knows marks the couple's latest film together, following 1992's Jamón, Jamón (filmed before they were together), 2008's Vicky Cristina Barcelona and their upcoming Escobar film, Loving Pablo.

Working together is “not something we plan on doing every two years," said Cruz at the film's press conference on Wednesday. "It will be once in awhile if we feel it is right, as in this case.”

Asked if she was paid the same as Bardem for Everybody Knows, Cruz replied with a hint of mirth: "Actually, yes."

Farhadi, an acclaimed Iranian director, earned worldwide press last year for boycotting the Oscars during Donald Trump’s travel ban (his acclaimed film, The Salesman, went on to win best foreign film).

During Wednesday's press conference, Farhadi took a moment to address the absence of fellow Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi, whose film Three Faces is also screening in competition in Cannes.

Panahi was sentenced to a 20 year travel ban by the Iranian government after being found guilty by authorities of committing “propaganda against the Islamic Republic."

“I spoke to him yesterday,” Farhadi said. “I have great respect for his work and continue to hope he will be able to come." He called it "a very strange feeling for me to be able to be here whereas he cannot be here. This is something I have difficulty living with. It’s wonderful that he’s continued his work in the face of such adversity.”

For Everybody Knows, billed as a psychological thriller, Farhadi moved to Spain for two years and absorbed the culture "like a sponge," said Cruz.

"He had a Spanish teacher every day with him," she said. "He didn’t take this lightly, the fact that he was coming to another country, working in another language and in another culture."

The film stars Bardem as a vintner whose old flame, Laura (Cruz), returns from Argentina to her Spanish hometown with her children for a family wedding. Joy turns to terror as secrets are unspooled and a kidnapping takes place.

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem play old flames in 'Everybody Knows.'

Memento Films

Everybody Knows was treated to a five-minute standing ovation after the credits rolled, with many citing strong performances from its leads.

But the film itself left critics mixed.

The Hollywood Reporter critic Boyd van Hoeij called Everybody Knows “an odd, somewhat underwhelming hybrid that’s part talky thriller, part family drama.”

Everybody Knows - Everybody was bored. Big Spanish wedding turns into kidnapping thriller turns into big Spanish domestic drama. Didn't grab me like Farhadi's past films. Just wanted it to be over, and now it thankfully is. #cannes2018 — Alex Billington (@firstshowing) May 8, 2018

“Farhadi’s weakest film yet is still better than the vast majority of commercially made dramas in Spain, France or the United States,” wrote Variety critic Peter Debruge.

But The Wrap’s Steve Pond strongly disagreed, calling Everybody Knows “the most substantial film to open a Cannes Film Festival in years.”

"Everybody Knows" is Farhadi's weakest film, by far, but that's doesn't mean it's a bad movie. He continues to tackle the theme of family, but something is missing here. It doesn't help the pacing is inconsistent and sometimes too glacial. Cruz and Bardem are solid. #Cannes2018 — Jordan Ruimy (@mrRuimy) May 8, 2018

EVERYBODY KNOWS: a layered, absorbing kidnapping drama about secrets, the specter of money, and how such things can curdle into the kind of resentment that’s starving for any chance to make itself real. Bardem rules. Farhadi’s best since A SEPARATION. solid start to #Cannes2018. — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) May 8, 2018

By Wednesday morning, all that chatter equaled a victory for Farhadi: Focus Features snapped up the film, ensuring Everybody Knows will be released stateside. A release date is currently unspecified.

