WASHINGTON — Jared Kushner, the Trump son-in-law and senior adviser to the president, has had his security clearance restored after almost three months in limbo.

Kushner's lawyer said Wednesday that Kushner has completed the background check process that began last year. It was held up in part because he neglected to fully account for his contacts with foreign nationals.

"His application was properly submitted, reviewed by career officials, and went through the normal process," attorney Abbe Lowell said in a statement. "Having completed these processes, Mr. Kushner is looking forward to continuing the work the president has asked him to do.”

Kushner's permission to view top secret information was revoked in February after White House Chief of Staff John Kelly declared a moratorium on temporary security clearances.

He was the most high profile of several top White House staffers caught up in the aftermath of a scandal involving Rob Porter, the White House staff secretary accused by former wives of domestic violence. Those allegations held up his permanent security clearance for almost a year — though he continued to have access to almost every classified and unclassified document to come in and out of the Oval Office.

News of the restored clearance came the day after Trump signed a bill mandating that the White House Office of Administration report to Congress on what's causing backlogs in security clearances. But even as he signed the bill, Trump suggested that he could constitutionally refuse to enforce it.

The White House had denied that the lack of a clearance would hamper Kushner's work, even though he was the White House point man on Middle East peace talks.

As one of Trump's closest advisers, Kushner has been a key figure in the special counsel investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Kushner attended a June 2016 meeting with a Russian agent at Trump Tower during the campaign in an attempt to get disparaging information on Hillary Clinton, and also attempted to set up a "back channel" to the Kremlin during the presidential transition.

Kushner also sat down with investigators for Special Counsel Robert Mueller for at least the second time last month, said a source familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the ongoing criminal investigation. His interview lasted more than six hours.

