Israeli war planes struck "dozens" of Iranian targets in neighboring Syria on Thursday after an Iranian rocket barrage on Israeli positions in the Golan Heights.

It is the most serious military confrontation between the two bitter enemies since the start of the Syrian civil war in 2011 and comes just days after President Trump pulled the United States out of a nuclear deal with Iran and world powers.

Israel was staunchly opposed to the 2015 accord that halted Tehran's nuclear weapons program in return for the lifting of crippling economic sanctions on its economy and Iran has for years repeatedly called for the destruction of Israel.

Israel’s Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said his the military had hit "nearly all" of Iran's infrastructure in Syria including weapons storage facilities, logistics centers, intelligence sites and sites used by elite Iranian forces in Syria.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitoring group, said Israel's strikes killed at least 23 people, including five Syrian soldiers. Syria’s military put the figure far lower. It said the overnight Israeli airstrikes killed three people.

Israel said Iran’s Al Quds force fired 20 rockets at Israeli front-line military positions in the Golan Heights, a disputed territory that was part of Syria until 1967. Israel said four of Iran's rockets were intercepted, while the others fell short of their targets.

