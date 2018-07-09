A man angry about his impounded car attacked police yesterday in Pennsylvania.

BlakeDavidTaylor, Getty Images/iStockphoto

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police have arrested a romance writer in connection to the death of 63-year-old chef Daniel C. Brophy earlier this summer.

Brophy's wife, 68-year-old Nancy L. Crampton-Brophy, was arrested Wednesday at her Washington County home for murder and unlawful use of a weapon. Crampton-Brophy appeared in court Thursday for her arraignment.

More: Husband dies after wife allegedly poisons him with eye drops, police say

The shooting investigation began on June 2 when students discovered Brophy's body inside the Oregon Culinary Institute at Southwest 17th Avenue and Southwest Jefferson Street, where he taught.

Police said Brophy had been shot and died shortly afterward. Crampton-Brophy shared news of her husband's death in a June 3 Facebook post.

According to court documents, the two had known each other for 27 years and were married for 26 years. Friends of the couple were shocked by the news.

"I’ve known her 30 years," said Tania Medlin. "I can’t imagine. I just don’t think she’s capable."

Compton-Brophy is an author who specializes in "fiction books under the Romance Suspense genre," according to her website, where her bio also notes she's "married to a chef whose mantra is: Life is a science project."

“He had a heart of gold and everyone here knows that,” said Brophy’s friend and colleague, Chef Brian Wilke. “He was a really, really special human being — that's why we're all here.”

Soon after the shooting, more than a hundred people gathered outside OCI to remember Brophy, light candles in his honor and share stories about how he shaped their lives and careers.

“Everything he taught us will stay with us forever,” said OCI graduate Rebeka Kleiner. “He made such an impact on so many people including myself — culinary school is hard.”

More: Florida mom charged with murder in case of missing son, 2

More: Cincinnati gunman armed for 'bloodbath' kills 3

Students and colleagues said Chef Brophy's stern approach to teaching was tempered by moments of levity. He would often bring a wagon to school filled with homemade jams and herbs for students to try. He also kept several silly hats on hand for those who forget to bring their toques to school.

“I'd come in in the morning and sure enough, there was someone in a sombrero,” Wilke recalled.

Students shared a number of funny memories about Brophy.

“If you hadn't learned to use your knife properly and you cut off the tip of your finger, [Brophy joked] it belonged to him,” shouted one student from the crowd. “He’d called it the ‘tip jar!’ ”

Those memories helped — if only momentarily — to distract from what happened. For many students, remembering Brophy strengthened their resolve to be a positive part of his legacy.

“I want to be a better cook because of him,” said OCI graduate Dominique Bouza. “As a co-worker and a human being, I want to take his compassion that he instilled to so many people so that it can live on.”

More: Alaska mom charged with killing infants searched for 'ways to kill human with no proof'

More: Amber Alert issued for two boys, father wanted for Phoenix double murder

Follow Katherine Cook on Twitter: @KCookKGW

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com