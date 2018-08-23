Airlines were waiving change fees as Hurricane Lane tracked toward Hawaii.

The storm was not forecast to make a direct hit to the state, but its effects were likely to be felt on the islands by late Thursday.

Lane was expected to churn to the south of the state through Saturday evening, according to forecasts from the Central Pacific Hurricane Center of National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

FLIGHT TRACKER: Is your flight on time?

With the airline weather waivers, travelers – and locals – can make changes to some itineraries without paying a change fee or recalculated fare.

Details varied by carrier, but they generally allowed eligible customers to make one change without paying extra. Only flights on certain dates are covered by the waivers, with the details again varying by carrier.

Similarly, eligible fliers wishing to make changes to their itineraries must reschedule their flights within a certain window. Those wishing to reschedule their flights beyond their airline’s window typically will be able to apply the value of their unused ticket toward a future booking, without change fees.

Scroll down for details and links to change fees in place at big U.S. airlines:

Alaska Airlines

Hawaii airports covered: Honolulu, Kona, Lihue/Kauai, Kahului/Maui

Eligible if booked to travel: Aug. 22-25

Rebooking window: By Aug. 30.

Full details

American Airlines

Hawaii airports covered: Honolulu, Kona, Lihue/Kauai, Kahului/Maui

Eligible if booked to travel: Aug. 23-26

Rebooking window: By Aug. 30.

Full details

Delta Air Lines

Hawaii airports covered: Honolulu, Kona, Lihue/Kauai, Kahului/Maui

Eligible if booked to travel: Aug. 23-24

Rebooking window: By Aug. 27

Full details

Hawaiian Airlines

Hawaii airports covered: All

Eligible if booked to travel: Aug. 21-26

Rebooking window: By Sept. 9.

Full details

United Airlines

Hawaii airports covered: Honolulu, Hilo, Kona, Lihue/Kauai, Kahului/Maui

Eligible if booked to travel: Aug. 21-26

Rebooking window: By Sept. 9.

Full details

