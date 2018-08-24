U.S. airlines are waiving fees, capping fares and tweaking flight schedules in Hawaii as Hurricane Lane skirts the state.

Airlines had already issued weather waivers for the state, but some extended the duration of those policies Thursday as Lane brought poor conditions to Hawaii. Lane was not expected to make a direct hit to Hawaii, but it was producing heavy rain and the likelihood for flooding.

Some flights were canceled, but others were added to help travelers get from Hawaii to the mainland. United, for example, grounded all of its Maui flights on Friday. But on Thursday, it added two additional San Francisco flights from Honolulu – including one on a Boeing 777-300, the biggest in its fleet – to accommodate those looking to leave ahead of the storm.

American said it did not anticipate any cancellations at the four airports it serves in Hawaii, but the company did warn that delays of up to four hours would affect certain flights.

Carriers serving Hawaii also moved to cap fares in the state. That circumvents a type of surge pricing that would occur during periods of peak demand in normal conditions. In the world of airline pricing, fares typically rise as seats become more scarce. But airlines have faced complaints of gouging during previous weather events when a rush on tickets triggered a spike in fares.

“We have taken steps to reduce fares beyond what a regular last-minute fare would be,” United spokesman Frank Benenati said.

Echoing the sentiments of other carriers flying to the state, Benenati added “we encourage our customers who are traveling to, from or through areas affected by Hurricane Lane to take advantage of our waiver policies in place where the change fee and any difference in fare will be waived.”

Hawaiian Airlines, by far the state’s busiest carrier, also had waived changed fees and extended its waiver on Thursday.

The carrier also warned that Hurricane Lane “will likely impact our flight schedule as it passes the Islands.”

“Please be advised that seats on flights for the next few days remain very limited because of high load factors,” Hawaiian added in an online advisory posted Thursday.

Hawaiian asked that those wishing to contact the airline by phone wait if their need was not urgent, saying:

"Hawaiian Airlines is working diligently to respond to guests calling our reservations line, but the high volume of calls has resulted in some long waits for which we apologize. We respectfully ask our guests that if their call is not urgent, or they are inquiring about flights beyond the next 24 hours, that they please consider calling back at a later time."

